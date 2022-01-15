Snow out, cold in as the weekend arrives

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Snow is now a thing of the past as we greet the weekend.

A rather lackluster storm system passed through the area Friday afternoon and Friday evening, generally depositing a few tenths of an inch of snow over much of the area. Some of our westernmost communities picked up closer to an inch of snow, but it was residents of Central Iowa buried by the system’s heaviest snows.

While flurries and light snow showers may carry into the very early hours of Saturday morning, expect most, if not all of the snow to be out of here come midnight.

Flurries and light snow showers may linger through the midnight hour, but not long after that. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

With the weekend upon us, it looks to be a quieter one for the most part, albeit a slightly cooler one. Saturday’s to start off with quite a bit of cloudiness, but the expectation is that once we reach the noontime hour, and the hours thereafter, mixed sunshine should begin to emerge. However, with northeasterly winds firmly in place, we are expecting temperatures to fall short of normal for the first time in five days.

While clouds are to dominate early Saturday, mixed sunshine may mix in by early afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Winds are to turn around to the southwest as we go into Sunday, which should allow modest warming to occur, especially early on in the day when sunshine is expected to be prevalent.

Sunday, at first glance, appears to get off on a rather sunny note. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

However, cloudiness will once again overspread the area during the afternoon hours ahead of our next “weather maker” late Sunday afternoon or Sunday evening.

Clouds will stage a resurgence by Sunday afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

That fast-moving system could spawn another very quick round of some light snow showers. At this stage in the game, accumulations are not expected.

It's a slight possibility that a few snow showers may sneak in the area Sunday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures over the coming days will be highly variable. Slightly cooler than normal conditions are likely for Saturday, but then more seasonable temperatures are to return Sunday into Monday.

It won't be brutally cold this weekend, but cooler than normal temperatures are to return, at long last. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

What follows is a brief, but rather potent stab of warmth arriving Tuesday, a day that could see temperatures flirt with 40°!

A brief surge of warmth is due in early next week. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

From there, a rapid and more dramatic transition to a much colder weather regime arrives beginning Wednesday, and likely takes us through next weekend.

A far more impressive dump of colder air is due in here late next week and into next weekend. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

That next cold snap may very well have some staying power. Longer range computer model projections suggest below to much below normal temperatures are to be expected well into January’s final week.

All signs point to colder temperatures lasting through the remainder of January. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Now, the million dollar question is whether the persistent cold could finally coincide with a shift to a more snowy pattern? Unfortunately, for snow enthusiasts, it does not appear to be the case at this point in time. Despite the colder pattern, it’s expected that a large chunk of the United States is to be below normal in the precipitation department, much to the chagrin of snow lovers who are still desperately hoping for a big snow.

A few light snow systems may glance the area here or there, but overall, there's not much to be seen in the next two weeks. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

That’s not to say there won’t be ANY snow, in fact it’s likely there will be SOME. However, there just aren’t any signs of “the big one” showing up within the next two weeks.

