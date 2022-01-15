Rockford funds projects to benefit Stateline youth

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The City of Rockford will give $30,000 for a program that it hopes will help put our children on the right path in life.

The project is a summer camp, and it will be run through the Rockford Park District, in collaboration with several grassroots organizations in the community.

The mayor’s Office of Domestic and Community Violence Prevention Director Jennifer Cacciapaglia says 60 to 75% of Rockford youth experience sexual or domestic abuse. Cacciapaglia believes that when that trauma is not addressed plays a significant role in whether those children turn to a life of crime on the streets.

One of the projects taking shape is the collaborative summer youth program... It will be spearheaded by the Rockford Park District, an 8 week summer camp that will also focus on their emotional and physical needs.

Deputy Director of the Mayor’s Office for Community Violence and Prevention Andrea Carlson says she hopes there will also be opportunities for therapy through the program.

“We wanna make sure that one, not only are staff within the park district trained are in how to identify and respond in a trauma informed way, but also have someone right there who can work with kids if they’re needing to work through some of that trauma,” said Carlson.

The camp will be available to Stateline kids between the ages of 5 to 15,

McNamara says the city always needs mentors and volunteers, so if you want to be part of the effort please send an email to fillthegap@rockfordil.gov.

