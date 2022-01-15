Advertisement

Northern Illinois Toy Show thrives at new venue

Northern Illinois Toy Show
Northern Illinois Toy Show(WIFR)
By Marta Berglund
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - Hot Wheels, Barbie and G.I. Joe, oh my! It was a toy lover’s paradise this morning at Life Church as it hosted the Northern Illinois Toy Show.

The venue filled over 50 tables with matchbox cars, action figures and more. Attendees enjoyed food, beverages, door prizes and 6-lane Hot Wheels races. The show was the third of five dates, which take place on the third Saturday of each month for the near future. Event Organizer Darri Busker says he’s glad to see the show back in action and looks forward to expanding it in the future.

“We’re planning on doing an outside venue too here, that will involve a the toy show and also have a car show, food trucks, all things like that,” he explains. “You know, I just want to say a special thank you to Life Church because if it wasn’t for them we wouldn’t have this great venue.”

The show’s next dates are February 19th and March 19th.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief Carla Redd released the details of a police standoff that took place late evening on...
Rockford man charged after hours-long stand-off with Rockford police
Nicor customers see monthly bill nearly double as demand for natural gas rises
Nicor customers see monthly bill nearly double as demand for natural gas rises
20-year-old Quavion Taylor of Rockford was arrested just after 10 a.m. on Thursday, January 13,...
20-year-old arrested on multiple charges in Rockford
Johnson, 44, was arrested Thursday January 14 after an investigation of multiple alleged home...
Rockton man arrested, charged with home repair fraud
Center for COVID Control Testing sites close due to investigation.
Concerns of scams at “pop-up” COVID-19 testing sites rise

Latest News

"pop-up" COVID sites scam stateliners
State liner scammed from COVID-19 “pop-up” test site
COVID testing scam pkg
COVID testing scam pkg
January's to go out on a very chilly note.
Mark's Friday Forecast -- 1/14/2021
The City of Rockford will give $30,000 for a program run through Rockford Park District
Rockford funds projects to benefit Stateline youth