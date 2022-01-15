Northern Illinois Toy Show thrives at new venue

ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - Hot Wheels, Barbie and G.I. Joe, oh my! It was a toy lover’s paradise this morning at Life Church as it hosted the Northern Illinois Toy Show.

The venue filled over 50 tables with matchbox cars, action figures and more. Attendees enjoyed food, beverages, door prizes and 6-lane Hot Wheels races. The show was the third of five dates, which take place on the third Saturday of each month for the near future. Event Organizer Darri Busker says he’s glad to see the show back in action and looks forward to expanding it in the future.

“We’re planning on doing an outside venue too here, that will involve a the toy show and also have a car show, food trucks, all things like that,” he explains. “You know, I just want to say a special thank you to Life Church because if it wasn’t for them we wouldn’t have this great venue.”

The show’s next dates are February 19th and March 19th.

