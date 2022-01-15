Fraternity hosts oratorical contest to award scholarships

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Thousands of dollars were on the line at Rockford University as the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity awarded more than $10,000 in scholarships through the Martin Luther King Jr. Oratorical Contest early Saturday.

The contest has a theme each year and minority high school seniors have the chance to compete through spoken word. This year’s theme was “How to Lead like a King.” The event’s co-chair says the most powerful speeches derive from personal experiences.

“These young men take the challenges of today’s society and how they relate history, what happened in civil rights in the 60′s to what’s happening right now in their personal high schools,” says Co-Chair Juan Calixto. “How they relate the movement for voter’s rights, for leadership skills, etcetera.”

Competitors must have a 3.0 grade point average or higher. Event organizers say they fundraise year round to be able to award the scholarships.

