Advertisement

Fraternity hosts oratorical contest to award scholarships

Alpha Phi Alpha hosts scholarship contest
Alpha Phi Alpha hosts scholarship contest(WIFR)
By Marta Berglund
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Thousands of dollars were on the line at Rockford University as the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity awarded more than $10,000 in scholarships through the Martin Luther King Jr. Oratorical Contest early Saturday.

The contest has a theme each year and minority high school seniors have the chance to compete through spoken word. This year’s theme was “How to Lead like a King.” The event’s co-chair says the most powerful speeches derive from personal experiences.

“These young men take the challenges of today’s society and how they relate history, what happened in civil rights in the 60′s to what’s happening right now in their personal high schools,” says Co-Chair Juan Calixto. “How they relate the movement for voter’s rights, for leadership skills, etcetera.”

Competitors must have a 3.0 grade point average or higher. Event organizers say they fundraise year round to be able to award the scholarships.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief Carla Redd released the details of a police standoff that took place late evening on...
Rockford man charged after hours-long stand-off with Rockford police
Nicor customers see monthly bill nearly double as demand for natural gas rises
Nicor customers see monthly bill nearly double as demand for natural gas rises
20-year-old Quavion Taylor of Rockford was arrested just after 10 a.m. on Thursday, January 13,...
20-year-old arrested on multiple charges in Rockford
Johnson, 44, was arrested Thursday January 14 after an investigation of multiple alleged home...
Rockton man arrested, charged with home repair fraud
Center for COVID Control Testing sites close due to investigation.
Concerns of scams at “pop-up” COVID-19 testing sites rise

Latest News

Northern Illinois Toy Show
Northern Illinois Toy Show thrives at new venue
"pop-up" COVID sites scam stateliners
State liner scammed from COVID-19 “pop-up” test site
COVID testing scam pkg
COVID testing scam pkg
January's to go out on a very chilly note.
Mark's Friday Forecast -- 1/14/2021