Three arrested in Freeport drug bust

Dawayne Clark, Jacquelyn Guppy and Keeley Vanhorn were arrested Thursday after Freeport police...
Dawayne Clark, Jacquelyn Guppy and Keeley Vanhorn were arrested Thursday after Freeport police searched a residence in the 400 block of E. Prospect Terrace.(Stephenson County Jail)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - On January 13, 2022 at about 1 p.m. the Freeport Police Department searched a residence in the 400 Block of E. Prospect Terrace.

During the search, officers found over 10 grams of suspected cocaine and five tablets of suspected MDMA. Police also found a pistol during the search.

  • Dawayne Clark, 52, of Freeport, charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, possession of a firearm without requisite FOID. Clark is being held at the Stephenson County Jail in lieu of bond, set at $250,000.
  • Jacquelyn Guppy, 45, of Freeport, charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Guppy is being held at the Stephenson County Jail in lieu of bond, set at $5,000.
  • Keeley Vanhorn, 33, of Freeport, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Vanhorn was issued a notice to appear and was released.

No other information has been released at this time.

