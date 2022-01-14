Three arrested in Freeport drug bust

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - On January 13, 2022 at about 1 p.m. the Freeport Police Department searched a residence in the 400 Block of E. Prospect Terrace.

During the search, officers found over 10 grams of suspected cocaine and five tablets of suspected MDMA. Police also found a pistol during the search.

Dawayne Clark, 52, of Freeport, charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, possession of a firearm without requisite FOID. Clark is being held at the Stephenson County Jail in lieu of bond, set at $250,000.

Jacquelyn Guppy, 45, of Freeport, charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Guppy is being held at the Stephenson County Jail in lieu of bond, set at $5,000.

Keeley Vanhorn, 33, of Freeport, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Vanhorn was issued a notice to appear and was released.

No other information has been released at this time.

