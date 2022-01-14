State Rep. Andrew Chesney announces candidacy for 45th State Senate seat

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - State Representative Andrew Chesney launched his candidacy for the Illinois State Senate District 45 on Friday after current Senator Brian Stewart announced he will not seek re-election. Chesney is a third term Republican State Representative who was sworn into office on December 5th, 2018, following his election as State Representative of the 89th district in November 2018.

“Brian Stewart is my mentor and friend, a principled conservative and job creator. Instead of trying to be a career politician, he was a long-time public servant who focused on doing what was right for his constituents. Though we served in different chambers, our values were always aligned. I am proud to have his full support and endorsement of my candidacy in the 45th Senate District,” said Chesney.

“My run for the 45th District is a step towards more opportunity for Illinois families who have seen their personal freedoms, businesses, and security dry up under the detrimental one-party rule of this state government. Someone needs to remind the Springfield elite that the decisions they make on budgets, on restrictions, on mandates, and on raising taxes all impact the cost of living and doing business in Illinois. Without hard-working conservatives on the front lines, it will eventually be cheaper to leave than live in our state. The work I’ve done in the State House, and will continue to do in the Senate, shines a light on unethical legislative behaviors and holds politicians accountable to the people they represent,” said Chesney.

“We cannot continue operating with a backwards ideology where politics comes before families, criminals come before victims, benefits for illegal immigrants come before funding law enforcement, and mandates come before our constitutional rights,” said Chesney. “I am running for State Senate to bring logic and people-first values back to Illinois.”

Andrew Chesney and his wife Kelly reside in Freeport. He is an honors graduate of Arizona State University. He has built a career in real estate and for over a decade played a primary role in his family-owned manufacturing business

