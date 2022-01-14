Snow still on track Friday evening, higher totals likely west before a quiet weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Temperatures still a tad above normal for Friday will end as we get into the weekend where highs in the 20s will return. But that will come after a snow threat for parts of our area, especially areas west of Rockford where measurable and shovable snow will be likely.

We’ll wrap up the week with active winter weather before colder air settles in over the weekend.

Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings have been posted west of the Mississippi River into Iowa ahead of the snow, which has already started across portions of central Iowa. The system will continue moving south southeast throughout the morning and afternoon before the northeast end of the snow approaches our area.

Areas west of Rockford closer to the Mississippi River will have the highest chances of seeing accumulating snow, starting later this afternoon. Luckily we have some drier air in place so the snow will hold off for a while. It will start more scattered before turning more widespread as the evening goes on.

For areas near the Mississippi in parts of Jo Daviess, Carroll and Whiteside Counties (essentially spots west of I-39) will likely see totals up to 1-2 inches of snow. Some spots may get a bit higher than 2 inches closer to the river on an isolated basis. For areas east, around an inch of snow is likely with perhaps a dusting to places further east of Rockford. Essentially, it’ll be higher snow the further west you go from Rockford and less snow the further east you go.

Most of this activity will push out of the area after midnight with drier conditions expected for Saturday. A scattered flurry or two can’t entirely be ruled out for early Saturday but then we’ll see gradual clearing skies with some sun in the afternoon. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid-20s.

Saturday night will bring temperatures down to the single digits before we get back into the upper 20s with mostly sunny skies on Sunday. The start of the next week will bring conditions back into the 30′s but only for a short time as we may see another cold blast hit the Stateline later next week.

