Senator Brian Stewart not seeking re-election in 2022

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois State Senator Brian Stewart (R-45) announced that he will not seek re-election on Friday.

“It has been a distinct honor and privilege in serving in the Illinois Senate and I am proud to leave a legacy that served the people of Illinois for the better,” Stewart said in his announcement. “It has been hard yet rewarding work, and I believe my story has been a testament that humble beginnings do not preclude success if you are willing to put in the work and dedication.”

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.