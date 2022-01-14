Advertisement

Senator Brian Stewart not seeking re-election in 2022

Senator Stewart announced Friday that he will not seek re-election in 2022.
Senator Stewart announced Friday that he will not seek re-election in 2022.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois State Senator Brian Stewart (R-45) announced that he will not seek re-election on Friday.

“It has been a distinct honor and privilege in serving in the Illinois Senate and I am proud to leave a legacy that served the people of Illinois for the better,” Stewart said in his announcement. “It has been hard yet rewarding work, and I believe my story has been a testament that humble beginnings do not preclude success if you are willing to put in the work and dedication.”

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief Carla Redd released the details of a police standoff that took place late evening on...
Two people in custody after hours-long stand-off with Rockford police
20-year-old Quavion Taylor of Rockford was arrested just after 10 a.m. on Thursday, January 13,...
20-year-old arrested on multiple charges in Rockford
Adrian D. Camacho, 25, of Rockford was arrested for indecent solicitation of a child over the...
25-year-old Rockford man arrested for grooming
Brandon J. Herold, 36, of Freeport, Ill., was arrested Wednesday, December 22, 2021 on multiple...
Freeport man arrested for sexual assault of a child under 13
Gov. JB Pritzker says all schools must exclude students and school personnel with confirmed or...
Pritzker issues COVID-19 school exclusion executive order

Latest News

FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait following her appearance on the television talk...
#BettyWhiteChallenge raising money and awareness for animals
Dawayne Clark, Jacquelyn Guppy and Keeley Vanhorn were arrested Thursday after Freeport police...
Three arrested in Freeport drug bust
Illinois getting $1.4B from feds to fix, upgrade bridges
Mayor Arellano announced his bid for Republican candidacy for State Representative on Friday.
Dixon Mayor announces Republican candidacy for State Representative