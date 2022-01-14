Rockton man arrested, charged with home repair fraud

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Boone County Sheriff’s Detectives have arrested a Rockton man on multiple home fraud charges.

Kirt Johnson, 44, of Rockton, was arrested on Friday, January 14 and charged with two counts of aggravated home repair fraud and two counts of felony theft.

Johnson is being held in the Boone County Jail on a $50,000.00 bond. In addition to the current charges, detectives arrested Johnson on another aggravated home repair Fraud charge (Class 2 Felony) in December, 2021. It is alleged that Johnson took over $100,000.00 in total from three different victims.

Boone County Detectives have investigated multiple alleged 2021 home repair scams to victims over the age of 60 years old by the suspect. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office encourages any victim of Johnson or any home fraud scam to contact the Sheriff’s Office.

The investigations are ongoing and additional charges are possible. A Class 2 Felony is punishable by three to seven years in prison.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone having information on a crime or narcotic trafficking to call the Boone County Sheriff’s Office at 815-544-2144, or Crime Stoppers at 815-547-7867

