The push to repair homes in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A plan to help more people make repairs to their home passes through the Rockford City Council. Executive director of the Rockford branch of Habitat For Humanity Keri Asevedo said the $250,000 plan came about after she called the mayor to talk about the volume of calls her office receives about people needing home repairs.

During an average year, Rockford’s branch helps around 8 to 10 homeowners. Through this quarter million-dollar grant, they can now help fifty homes. It’s called the Critical Residential Repair Program. The money will go toward the repair of existing homes, rather than building new ones. Asevedo says these repairs will be done on homes that aren’t safe or not up to code.

“We know that the safest place in someone’s life is their home. And so many Rockfordians don’t have a safe place to lay their head at night. They have water damage, they have black mold, they have accessibility issues,” Asevedo said.

Habitat For Humanity hopes repairs will start in May and run through the summer. A link to their website can be found here.

