New vaccine could give hope to UTI sufferers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A first of its kind vaccine could be a game changer for those who suffer from urinary tract infections or UTIs.

Although it is not yet available in the United States, the novel MV140 vaccine is a spray administered under the tongue once a day for three months. Local urologist Dr. Dan Sadowski says it could give hope to those suffering from recurring urinary tract infections and looks forward to the future.

“There just needs to be a few more studies, a few more hoops for the company to jump through, before it’s available for us to distribute,” Dr. Dan Sadowski with Rockford Urological Associates said.

Ten in 25 women and three in 25 men experience UTIs in their lifetime, making it the second most common body infection in the United States.

