Advertisement

Illinois getting $1.4B from feds to fix, upgrade bridges

(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - Illinois will receive $1.4 billion to help upgrade its deteriorating bridges under the federal infrastructure law approved in November, the state’s Democratic congressional delegation said Friday.

The funding over five years will include $274.8 million in Fiscal Year 2022, the delegation said in a news release which says Illinois is home to “more than 2,374 bridges in poor condition.”

The money will go to the Illinois Department of Transportation, which will determine how to invest it across the state for bridge upgrades.

Illinois’ allotment is part of a $27 billion program to repair and upgrade roughly 15,000 highway bridges nationwide that President Joe Biden was announcing Friday.

“With $1.4 billion set aside for Illinois, this is poised to be a new era in infrastructure that will move our economy forward and create jobs,” Senator Dick Durbin said in the news release. “I’m proud to have supported this historic, much-needed legislation.”

Since 2011, commute times in Illinois have increased by more than seven percent and that on average, every Illinois driver pays $609 per year in costs due to driving on roads in need of repair, the Democratic delegation said.

U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly said the funding will “create jobs, reduce commute times and most importantly, ensure that our bridges serve as safe and helpful connections throughout our great state.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief Carla Redd released the details of a police standoff that took place late evening on...
Two people in custody after hours-long stand-off with Rockford police
20-year-old Quavion Taylor of Rockford was arrested just after 10 a.m. on Thursday, January 13,...
20-year-old arrested on multiple charges in Rockford
Adrian D. Camacho, 25, of Rockford was arrested for indecent solicitation of a child over the...
25-year-old Rockford man arrested for grooming
Brandon J. Herold, 36, of Freeport, Ill., was arrested Wednesday, December 22, 2021 on multiple...
Freeport man arrested for sexual assault of a child under 13
Gov. JB Pritzker says all schools must exclude students and school personnel with confirmed or...
Pritzker issues COVID-19 school exclusion executive order

Latest News

Dawayne Clark, Jacquelyn Guppy and Keeley Vanhorn were arrested Thursday after Freeport police...
Three arrested in Freeport drug bust
Mayor Arellano announced his bid for Republican candidacy for State Representative on Friday.
Dixon Mayor announces Republican candidacy for State Representative
Judge Robert Adrian heads a recent case.
Judge to no longer handle criminal cases after sexual assault conviction reversal
Hairdresser Chelsea Woody stands outside her car at a grocery store Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in...
Goodbye ‘godsend’: Expiration of child tax credits hits home