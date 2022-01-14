Advertisement

Former Rep. John Cabello to run for the Illinois House in the 90th District

John Cabello previously served the 68th District as a representative of the Illinois House.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Former State Representative John Cabello announced his bid for the newly drawn 90th District Illinois House seat on Friday.

The 90th District is half of the Illinois Senate seat currently represented by State Senator Brian Stewart.

“First and foremost, I want to thank State Senator Brian Stewart for his support of my candidacy and his friendship. Brian and I spent many hours together traveling to Springfield and discussing legislation. Brian is a public servant we can all truly admire, and he has a been a role model for me inside and outside of the legislature,” said Cabello.

“With the redistricting, I now fall into the new 90th State Representative District which contains a large portion of the 68th District where I previously served as their representative. I have always fought the good fight opposing taxes and higher spending but more importantly, representing my constituent’s interest and not the special interests,” said Cabello.

“In my last two terms in office it seemed that things were getting more and more off-center in Springfield, but this past year has seen an acceleration in leftist “progressive” legislation that can only be described as reckless. They have jeopardized our public safety with a Criminal Justice Reform bill that hampers law enforcement and makes legal what should be illegal. I will work to repeal that legislation either in part or in whole and work for legislation that protects our citizens, and law enforcement officers,” said Cabello.

John Cabello has been a police detective for decades and has served on the Harlem Township Board, the Winnebago County Board, and the Illinois House.

