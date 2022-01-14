Advertisement

FHN approved as one of Illinois’ SHIELD testing sites

(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - FHN has been approved to become one of the State of Illinois’ COVID-19 SHIELD testing sites.

Tests will be offered from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Mondays and from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Thursdays at FHN’s COVID-19 vaccination site, 1763 S. Dirck Drive in Freeport. Testing will be free and open to the public via online appointments through the SHIELD Illinois site.

This is how the free test works: patients check-in with a collection site staff member, show I.D. and receive a vial to provide saliva for the test. The participant places the vial in a collection rack and is done with the test. Experts say participants should not eat, drink, or put anything in their mouth for an hour before taking the test. That includes smoking, drinking, chewing gum, and using mouthwash.

COVID-19 SHIELD was developed by the University of Illinois as a protocol for doing inexpensive saliva-based COVID-19 testing in designated laboratories. The method bypasses the RNA extraction step common to many COVID-19 tests, which speeds up the test process, reduces the cost and is an alternative to nose swabs.

Testing results are available within 72 hours of the samples being delivered to the SHIELD testing facility. Results will be shared confidentially with the individual and, with their consent, their assigned administrator.

If you would like more information about SHIELD testing at FHN, please email us at Shieldcommunitytesting@fhn.org or if your business is required to regularly test team members for COVID-19 and you would like to utilize FHN for this testing.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief Carla Redd released the details of a police standoff that took place late evening on...
Rockford man charged after hours-long stand-off with Rockford police
20-year-old Quavion Taylor of Rockford was arrested just after 10 a.m. on Thursday, January 13,...
20-year-old arrested on multiple charges in Rockford
Adrian D. Camacho, 25, of Rockford was arrested for indecent solicitation of a child over the...
25-year-old Rockford man arrested for grooming
Brandon J. Herold, 36, of Freeport, Ill., was arrested Wednesday, December 22, 2021 on multiple...
Freeport man arrested for sexual assault of a child under 13
Nicor customers see monthly bill nearly double as demand for natural gas rises
Nicor customers see monthly bill nearly double as demand for natural gas rises

Latest News

January is National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month.
Rockford Alliance Against Sexual Exploitation sheds light on human trafficking in Rockford
West announces $400k for equity in building trades
Chesney is a third term Republican State Representative who was sworn into office on December...
State Rep. Andrew Chesney announces candidacy for 45th State Senate seat
FILE: Healthcare
New vaccine could give hope to UTI sufferers