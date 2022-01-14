FHN approved as one of Illinois’ SHIELD testing sites

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - FHN has been approved to become one of the State of Illinois’ COVID-19 SHIELD testing sites.

Tests will be offered from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Mondays and from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Thursdays at FHN’s COVID-19 vaccination site, 1763 S. Dirck Drive in Freeport. Testing will be free and open to the public via online appointments through the SHIELD Illinois site.

This is how the free test works: patients check-in with a collection site staff member, show I.D. and receive a vial to provide saliva for the test. The participant places the vial in a collection rack and is done with the test. Experts say participants should not eat, drink, or put anything in their mouth for an hour before taking the test. That includes smoking, drinking, chewing gum, and using mouthwash.

COVID-19 SHIELD was developed by the University of Illinois as a protocol for doing inexpensive saliva-based COVID-19 testing in designated laboratories. The method bypasses the RNA extraction step common to many COVID-19 tests, which speeds up the test process, reduces the cost and is an alternative to nose swabs.

Testing results are available within 72 hours of the samples being delivered to the SHIELD testing facility. Results will be shared confidentially with the individual and, with their consent, their assigned administrator.

If you would like more information about SHIELD testing at FHN, please email us at Shieldcommunitytesting@fhn.org or if your business is required to regularly test team members for COVID-19 and you would like to utilize FHN for this testing.

