Dixon Mayor announces Republican candidacy for State Representative

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 10:09 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - Mayor Liandro “Li” Arellano, Jr. announced his bid for the Republican candidacy for State House Representative on Friday.

The discovery of massive fraud in the Dixon government moved Arellano to run for mayor, and in 2015 he was elected. Arellano pushes fiscal responsibility, investment in infrastructure, and a renewed focus on economic development. Under his leadership Dixon has consistently paid down existing pension debt and rebuilt its finances while growing coordinating with fellow governments. Dixon has kept property taxes capped at inflation, resisted new sales taxes, and has no general obligation debt.

Understanding economic growth from working entry-level positions to creating jobs and expanding cities, Arellano wants to take his passion, knowledge, and experience to Springfield to help get Illinois back on track.

Arellano serves on the state-wide Illinois Municipal League Board of Directors, the Lee-Ogle Enterprise Zone Board and the Lee County Industrial Development Association as a member of their executive committee. He is a board member of The Dixon: Historic Theatre as well as the Dixon Chamber of Commerce and Main Street.

A graduated Faith Christian High School raised in Grand Detour, Arellano and wife Jamie have been married for sixteen years. They have four children, Ayla, Charlotte, Leo, and Isabella. He attend the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor and in April of 2003, enlisted in the US Army, serving three combat tours. He was based out of Ramadi and Baghdad, Iraq and recently stationed in Saudi Arabia. Arellano is currently a Sergeant assigned as a squad leader in the 317th Engineer Construction Company in Homewood, Ill. He is a lifetime member and past officer of the Dixon Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 540.

