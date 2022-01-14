Advertisement

Concerns of scams from COVID-19 “pop-up” testing sites rise

Many people have reached out to the Better Business Bureau and reporters here at 23 News about worries they are getting scammed from some COVID-19 testing sites. Now, a popular testing company is under investigation.
By Stephanie Quirk
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Some local testing sites are closed and others may follow suit, amid the rise of COVID-19 cases and the spread of the Omicron variant. With the shortage of testing, many people have turned to what is known as “pop-up” testing sites. Now one of the company’s providing these sites is under investigation.

The Oregon Department of Justice and Better Business Bureau (BBB) have launched an investigation into the Center for COVID Control Testing. This occurred after complaints were filed by people who paid for expedited services to receive their results sooner, yet never got them.

“There is a major concern about “pop up” COVID testing sites...that have been frankly ripping off people,” said Rockford Better Business Bureau Director Dennis Horton. “The problem here is that they are not responding to those complaints, and currently have an F rating.”

Horton advises that anyone looking for COVID-19 testing avoid sites that are asking for pictures of a state ID, or insurance cards. The BBB is unsure what they do with this information after it is provided.

“If you’ve been tested at a government site, the health department or at a medical school....or somewhere like that, you are not asked for that information,” said Horton.

Here in Rockford, the University of Illinois College of Medicine offers free and legitimate COVID-19 testing for the community. The SHIELD Test is a saliva test that was developed in Illinois and is now being used across the country.

“Anybody, even if they are not part of our community, can come to our site on Parkview, and they will be tested,” said Regional Dean at University of Illinois College of Medicine at Rockford Alex Stagnaro-Green. “We ask people to register, but many people don’t...and we have not once turned a person away.”

The SHIELD Testing is readily available for anyone in need of quick results, as they usually arrive in under 24 hours and are open Monday through Friday.

Horton recommends that if anyone is considering testing at a “pop-up” site, they should visit bbb.org to make sure the site is legitimate, or contact their local pharmacist or care provider for recommendations.

