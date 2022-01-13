Two adults and a juvenile arrested in Delavan gun shop robbery

DELAVAN, Wis. (WIFR) - Walworth County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested three suspects in a gun shop robbery, says a statement released Thursday from the Town of Delavan Police Department.

Richey K. Majors, 24 of Milwaukee was arrested and charged with Obstructing an Officer, Criminal Damage to Property, multiple counts of Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Burglary While Armed. Madison M. Brakke, 19, of West Allis, Wis. was arrested for Party to the Crime of Burglary.

A juvenile referral for Party to the Crime of Burglary was submitted for a female juvenile who was found with Majors and Brakke at the time of the arrest.

Delavan police officers responded to an activated burglar alarm just after 3 a.m. on Friday, January 7. When officers arrived at the Dam Road Gun Shop, 4596 Dam Rd., they discovered that the business had been robbed. Several firearms were stolen from the business.

Walworth County Sheriff’s deputies investigated a suspicious vehicle at the Speedway gas station in the City of Elkhorn, finding several firearms in the vehicle and through investigation, confirmed that the firearms in the vehicle matched the stolen guns from the Dam Road Gun Shop.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.