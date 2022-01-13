Thaw to ease some Thursday, more significant cooling to follow

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Boy, has it been nice to be able to thaw out or what?

After the temperature reached 40° very late Tuesday night, we matched that benchmark and then some in Rockford Wednesday. The 42°high temperature at the Chicago-Rockford International Airport is the warmest reading seen here since December 27.

Temperatures Wednesday were warmer than at any point in the past two weeks.

While it has turned warmer of late, it’s not around to stay. We will enjoy one more fairly mild day Thursday before changes loom by the weekend, and likely beyond.

Another milder day's on tap Thursday, though not as mild as Wednesday.

Though things turn more chilly by the weekend, we'll be closer to seasonal normal levels.

Cloudy skies are to dominate overnight as they’ve done here for much of the day on Wednesday. Initially, the thought was that there may be a disturbance that could bring us some snow showers either late Wednesday night or the very early stages of Thursday, potentially impacting Thursday mornings commute. That’s no longer in the cards.

Any issues overnight and into early Thursday would largely hinge on the potential for fog to develop in spots. That’s due to the fact that we’ve managed to melt some snow over the course of the past few days, and also that winds are expected remain light or even calm, thus reducing the atmosphere’s ability to stir itself up and weed out any fog development. It’s a concern that may linger into the morning commute Thursday, so it may be wise to plan on allowing a little extra time to get to your destination. With that said, it’s not likely that fog will be all that dense, at least in any widespread manner.

Cloudy skies are to dominate for most of the day Thursday, but temperatures are still likely to top out in the mid 30s, simply due to the fact we’ll be starting off from temperatures in the middle and upper 20s, meaning we have all that far to go to get there. A brief flurry is not to be completely ruled out of the question Thursday, however, the vast majority of us are to be dry for the vast majority of the day.

Cloudy skies are to dominate Thursday, though the day's quite likely to be dry.

We are likely to remain quiet through Thursday night and again during the daytime hours Friday. A few lake effect clouds could spawn a few flurries early in the day, but that’s not to cause any inconvenience at all.

Clouds will dominate Friday, with northeasterly winds keeping temperatures in check.

Of greater interest is a stronger storm system that will be approaching us late in the day or toward the early evening hours of Friday. It’s a system we’ve been watching for days, and now the picture’s becoming increasingly clear.

Light snow will be approaching or beginning around dinnertime Friday.

Our confidence is quite high of there being a winter storm system affecting the Midwest from late Friday into early Saturday. Snow does also remain a decent bet for us here locally in northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin, likely from the dinner hour Friday through about midnight.

There's high confidence of the Midwest experiencing a winter storm Friday into the early weekend.

With that said, there’s more of a consensus among our computer forecast models that the storm’s likely track is to remain well off to our west, thus sparing the Stateline from the biggest snowfall accumulations. However, we’d be foolish to rule out the possibility of at least some snow here. How much? It’s still a bit premature to toss out numbers, though we anticipate being able to do so by Thursday.

The consensus among our computer forecast models is that the greatest amount of snow is to fall to our west, though some accumulation remains possible.

Whatever snow we do end up seeing here with this system is not going to be enough to bridge what’s turning out to be a rather significant gap in the snowfall department. Currently, we’ve seen just 7.7″ of snow in Rockford thus far in the season. That’s less than half of the 15.9″ considered to be normal through today’s date.

We've seen less than half of our normal snowfall this season, and that deficit may grow in the coming week.

Overall, the pattern does not look to favor any sort of significant snows over the course of at least the next 10 days. So, it’s more likely than not that that gap will further expand over the course of the next week.

