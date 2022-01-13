Stephenson County Sheriff Dave Snyders will not seek re-election in 2022

STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - “It is now time for me to consider my options to serve others in new ways,” said Stephenson County Sheriff David A. Snyders.

Sheriff Snyders released a memo on Thursday letting the public know he will not run for re-election at the end of his term.

“Throughout the last 24 years as Sheriff, I have developed man professional and community partnerships as well as many great friendships,” expresses Snyders. “The Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office is in a good place in spite of the many challenges that face my staff every day.”

