Advertisement

State Rep. Maurice West tests positive for COVID-19

State Representative Maurice A. West II, (D-67)
State Representative Maurice A. West II, (D-67)(Illinois General Assembly)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - State Representative Maurice A. West II, (D-67) has tested positive for COVID-19.

Rep. West announced the positive test on his Instagram account on Thursday:

Rep. West mentions in the post that he is thankful to be vaccinated and boosted, and encourages those who haven’t received the initial COVID-19 vaccine or booster to do so.

Rep. West says his office will remain open thanks to his staff who is working hard while he is in quarantine.

This story is developing and will be updated as information is released.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adrian D. Camacho, 25, of Rockford was arrested for indecent solicitation of a child over the...
25-year-old Rockford man arrested for grooming
Gov. JB Pritzker says all schools must exclude students and school personnel with confirmed or...
Pritzker issues COVID-19 school exclusion executive order
The four door black sedan rolled over at the Mobile gas station. No injuries have been reported...
Rollover vehicle at gas station in Pecatonica
Smith was arrested at his home in Polo, Ill on Wednesday after Illinois State Police searched...
23-year-old man from Polo arrested for images of child sex abuse
Caleb Damon Barfield, 43, of Lake Charles (left), Kimberly Rene Breaux (right)
Police: $1 million in illegal drugs, commercial-grade pill press seized in Louisiana

Latest News

The Rockford Public Library will see $50,000 in grant funds thanks to Jesse White's "Bouncing...
‘Bouncing Back from the Pandemic’ grant winners announced
National Disaster Medical Assistance Team deployed to assist COVID-19 response
Arizona-based company pays employees to quit to ensure workplace satisfaction
Tech company pays it’s employees to quit
A new program enables people to not sell their unwanted items, but to donate them instead
Buy Nothing Project giving financial peace for many Americans