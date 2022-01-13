State Rep. Maurice West tests positive for COVID-19

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - State Representative Maurice A. West II, (D-67) has tested positive for COVID-19.

Rep. West announced the positive test on his Instagram account on Thursday:

Rep. West mentions in the post that he is thankful to be vaccinated and boosted, and encourages those who haven’t received the initial COVID-19 vaccine or booster to do so.

Rep. West says his office will remain open thanks to his staff who is working hard while he is in quarantine.

This story is developing and will be updated as information is released.

