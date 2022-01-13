Advertisement

Rockford Promise scholars struggle academically, risk losing scholarship

Davis says the organization has some work to do as nearly 30% of its scholars who attend Northern Illinois University need immediate improvement in their grades.
By Ali Rasper
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s a program that offers full tuition scholarships for deserving Rockford Public School graduates but nearly 30% of Rockford Promise scholars struggle in their classes. If they don’t meet the program requirements soon, they risk losing their scholarship.

Rockford Promise Executive Director Tasha Davis confirms several students aren’t meeting program requirements, that includes maintaining a 3.0 GPA and doing a certain amount of volunteer work each year.

“I don’t look at it as a downfall, I look at it as a need and then we have to answer that need by coming to their aid with mentorship and support,” Davis said.

Davis says the organization has some work to do as nearly 30% of its scholars who attend Northern Illinois University need immediate improvement in their grades.

“Now the goal is to keep them in school and make sure they graduate so they can come back to the community and contribute in a positive manner rather than a negative one,” Davis said.

Those students could lose their scholarships. Davis says one on one mentorships will work, but with hundreds of scholars in the program, it’s hard to find that same number of mentors.

“If we can pair these mentors up on individual basis in year one and then pass them off to our business community in year two three and four where they are lining with internships and career expiration opportunities that that is a better strategy to meet the needs of our scholars,” Davis said.

One Rockford Promise scholar is just months away from graduating with a nursing degree from Rockford University. She says she can’t imagine doing it without her mentors.

“It’s especially hard like keeping on track and when you know that you have someone that’s waiting to hear how you’re doing, it makes you push a lot more,” said Alyssa Giardono.

Her advice to future scholars, always keep your mentor in the loop.

“Anything that I need, they’re right there for me,” Giardono said.

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara is also helping to recruit Rockford Promise mentors, reaching out to faith leaders, community organizations and Northern Illinois University Alumni.

Davis says the application process to become a mentor is open on the Rockford Promise website.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adrian D. Camacho, 25, of Rockford was arrested for indecent solicitation of a child over the...
25-year-old Rockford man arrested for grooming
Gov. JB Pritzker says all schools must exclude students and school personnel with confirmed or...
Pritzker issues COVID-19 school exclusion executive order
The four door black sedan rolled over at the Mobile gas station. No injuries have been reported...
Rollover vehicle at gas station in Pecatonica
Smith was arrested at his home in Polo, Ill on Wednesday after Illinois State Police searched...
23-year-old man from Polo arrested for images of child sex abuse
Caleb Damon Barfield, 43, of Lake Charles (left), Kimberly Rene Breaux (right)
Police: $1 million in illegal drugs, commercial-grade pill press seized in Louisiana

Latest News

Rockford Promise students struggle academically 5pm pkg
Rockford Promise students struggle academically 5pm pkg
20-year-old Quavion Taylor of Rockford was arrested just after 10 a.m. on Thursday, January 13,...
20-year-old arrested on multiple charges in Rockford
Dixon Public School District #170
No school Friday for Dixon Public Schools
President Joe Biden is set to meet privately with Senate Democrats at the Capitol, a visit...
Biden all but concedes defeat on voting, election bills