Quiet Thursday before dwindling Friday accumulating snow chances

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If you’re looking for some heavy accumulating snow in the near future, I wouldn’t unless you travel well south and well west of Rockford Friday night. Most of our viewing will still see snow later Friday but it will be light and will likely not amount to much. Plus, enjoy the warmer temperatures while you can before we return to below-normal territory this weekend.

Thursday started off with some fog in the morning and that’s because all of the ingredients are in place. We have a bit of moisture in the air with dew points in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees and light or calm winds. The fog will be lifting as the morning progresses. Otherwise, besides a scattered flurry or two in the morning, you can expect skies Thursday to be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-30s. That’s once again a bit above normal for this time of the year.

Areas of dense fog are likely early Thursday morning along with a few flurries. Some slick spots are possible where temperatures are below freezing. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Partly to mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Then we turn our attention to Friday night. Winter weather headlines from North Dakota all the way to the northern tip of Missouri have been posted ahead of a winter storm that will likely dump several inches of snow to our west. The heaviest snowfall amounts continue to favor areas west of the Mississippi River in Iowa where the winter headlines are posted.

Best chances for accumulating snow will be well south and well west of Rockford Friday night. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

With the Stateline being on the eastern tip of the snowfall, we aren’t completely out of the woods but we will see snow very much on the lesser end of the spectrum. For our region Friday night and into very early Saturday morning, at BEST some spots could see maybe an inch of snow. These areas would be well west of Rockford towards Galena and perhaps the Quad Cities. Otherwise, a majority of the Stateline will have scattered snow chances Friday night late. There will likely be spots that see no snow at all!

Friday also will be a bit cooler with highs in the upper 20s. Those cooler temperatures will continue into the weekend which looks to be mainly dry minus a small chance for some snow Sunday night into early Monday morning,.

