National Disaster Medical Assistance Team deployed to assist COVID-19 response

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Military medical professionals are coming to the Stateline to help relieve the recent virus surge healthcare workers are fighting.

A Federal Disaster Medical Assistance Team began arriving on Wednesday, January 12. The State of Illinois has called in medical professionals from the National Disaster Medical System (NDMS) to assist area hospitals in their COVID response.

The deployment comes after U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) recognized the record-low bed availability in the region.

As the Regional Hospital Coordinating Center, Mercyhealth has been working with the state of Illinois for assistance to support to area hospitals.

The care team will help develop a decompression unit at Javon Bea Hospital-Riverside to take patient load off healthcare facilities.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.