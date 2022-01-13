Kennedy Middle School moves to remote learning Jan. 13 and 14

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Principle Treveda Redmond reached out to families and staff of Kennedy Middle School on Wednesday with a notice of remote instruction.

Principle Redmond says “Kennedy students’ COVID-19 positivity rate, staff absences and positivity rate, substitute staff availability and end-of-quarantine timelines. Most staff members will return from isolation or quarantine next week on Tuesday.”

Free COVID-19 tests are being offered to any RPS 205 students from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Auburn High School, Two-Way Language Immersion at Barbour, Roosevelt Community Education Center; and Friday at Eisenhower Middle School, Flinn Middle School and West Middle School

Students will bring home breakfast and lunch items from school on Wednesday, for Thursday and Friday. Anyone absent from school on Wednesday can pick up meal items Thursday, January 13 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Families without internet connection to attend online classes while the school is remote can contact Kennedy Middle School for RPS 205-sponsored internet access. Kennedy students and families can pick up Chromebooks or materials from Kennedy from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

“We know this is a difficult time. Our teachers and staff are doing everything possible to keep students safe, healthy and learning with live, real-time instruction and connection. Thank you for your continued patience and support,” says Principle Redmond.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.