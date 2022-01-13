Advertisement

Hononegah’s Carly LaMay signs with RVC basketball

LaMay is the third NIC-10 member to be join the Golden Eagles next season
By Michael Tilka
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 11:41 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - Hononegah’s Carly LaMay is staying close to home for her college playing days as she signed to play for Rock Valley College Wednesday. She said the recruiting pitch was simple.

“I played for coach Darryl (Watkins) at travel and AAU and he reached out and said ‘Do you want to play for our program?’ and I loved him as a coach and so I decided to go there,” LaMay said.

“Carly’s a true point guard and she’s every coaches dream in that right, she’s a pass-first point guard who wants to get others involved and we play at an extremely high level, we have some really talented kids that like to come in and score the basketball,” RVC Head Coach Darryl Watkins said, “She’s really good at distributing the ball and she’s really good at playing a role.”

LaMay joins Jefferson’s Karley Colson and Guilford’s Kiara Brandon as NIC-10 players joining RVC next season as they begin their first year as a DII program.

