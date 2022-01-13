Advertisement

Freeport man arrested for sexual assault of a child under 13

Brandon J. Herold, 36, of Freeport, Ill., was arrested Wednesday, December 22, 2021 on multiple...
Brandon J. Herold, 36, of Freeport, Ill., was arrested Wednesday, December 22, 2021 on multiple charges of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child under 13.(Stephenson County Jail)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 1:51 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Brandon J. Herold, 36, of Freeport was arrested Wednesday, December 22, 2021, and charged with two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault against a child under the age of 13.

According to court records, the incident Herold is charged with is dated November 2019. Herold has representation and has not entered a plea in the case at this time.

Predatory criminal sexual assault is a Class X Felony.

Herold is being held in the Stephenson County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adrian D. Camacho, 25, of Rockford was arrested for indecent solicitation of a child over the...
25-year-old Rockford man arrested for grooming
Gov. JB Pritzker says all schools must exclude students and school personnel with confirmed or...
Pritzker issues COVID-19 school exclusion executive order
The four door black sedan rolled over at the Mobile gas station. No injuries have been reported...
Rollover vehicle at gas station in Pecatonica
Smith was arrested at his home in Polo, Ill on Wednesday after Illinois State Police searched...
23-year-old man from Polo arrested for images of child sex abuse
Caleb Damon Barfield, 43, of Lake Charles (left), Kimberly Rene Breaux (right)
Police: $1 million in illegal drugs, commercial-grade pill press seized in Louisiana

Latest News

State Representative Maurice A. West II, (D-67)
State Rep. Maurice West tests positive for COVID-19
The Rockford Public Library will see $50,000 in grant funds thanks to Jesse White's "Bouncing...
‘Bouncing Back from the Pandemic’ grant winners announced
National Disaster Medical Assistance Team deployed to assist COVID-19 response
Arizona-based company pays employees to quit to ensure workplace satisfaction
Tech company pays it’s employees to quit