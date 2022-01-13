Freeport man arrested for sexual assault of a child under 13

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Brandon J. Herold, 36, of Freeport was arrested Wednesday, December 22, 2021, and charged with two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault against a child under the age of 13.

According to court records, the incident Herold is charged with is dated November 2019. Herold has representation and has not entered a plea in the case at this time.

Predatory criminal sexual assault is a Class X Felony.

Herold is being held in the Stephenson County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

