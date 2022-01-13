‘Bouncing Back from the Pandemic’ grant winners announced

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The names of Illinois libraries who applied for The Bouncing Back from the Pandemic: Developing Resources for the Local Workforce grant were announced on Thursday.

Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White awarded nearly $6 million in pandemic recovery grants to libraries focused on responding directly to the COVID-19 pandemic by modifying services, transforming spaces and developing resources for their local recovering workforce. The application closed on August 15, 2021.

Local libraries can used the funds to help develop resources for job seekers, enhance digital services and help provide clean, safe library spaces that follow COVID mitigation recommendations. The money will also help libraries provide resources and services to citizens who utilize libraries to access employment services and training, as well as email, printing and copying employment documents.

“During the ongoing pandemic, libraries have had to retool their services to match the needs of the community and I am honored to be able to provide funding to allow these libraries to expand access to their patrons,” says White. “I applaud the library community in Illinois for their hard work as they continue to provide essential services during this challenging time.”

A total of $5,740,350 funded 211 academic, school, special and public libraries, all of which received grants ranging from $5,000 to over $1 million. A combination of funding sources provided through the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA), both from the Institute of Museum and Library Services, and state technology funds were used to maximize the statewide impact.

Area libraries included in the award are:

Cherry Valley Public Library District - $18,327.00

Sauk Valley Community College - $23,508.00

Dixon Public Library - $12,013.00

Freeport Public Library - $13,400.00

North Suburban Public Library District (Loves Park ) - $22,480.00

Morris Area Public Library District - $5,328.00

Polo Public Library District - $9,500.00

Rock Falls Township High School Library - 301 $14,200.00

Rock Falls Public Library District - $18,033.00

Rockford Public Library - $50,000.00

Sterling Public Library - $25,000.00

More information about the award can be found on the Secretary of State website.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.