After tearing ACL and Meniscus simultaneously, Dixon’s Hannah Steinmeyer is back in action

DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - It all happened in an instant for Dixon’s Hannah Steinmeyer playing Summer ball heading into her Sophomore year in 2020.

“I was playing defense against a girl and went for a steal and she shoved me midair and I fell and I tore my medial meniscus, my lateral meniscus, and my ACL,” Steinmeyer said.

Dixon Girls Basketball Head Coach Luke Ravlin understood the severity.

“Anytime you have a player get hurt seriously, and that’s a serious injury, it just makes you sad, it’s hard than any loss that you suffer on the court because when you know how hard these kids work, you feel it when one of them loses the opportunity to compete,” Ravlin said.

Some even doubted a full return for the now Dixon Junior.

“It was pretty hard, I was kind of emotional,” Steinmeyer said, “I think I did have people think I should just stick to running or just find another hobby.”

But the medical professionals knew she’d bounce back.

“My doctor helped me out in a lot of ways because he didn’t necessarily pity me, he was just like ‘alright we’re going to do this and you’re going to be back and be good as new,’” Steinmeyer said, “That just motivated me to keep going and that I can still play afterward.”

Nine months later, she was back running, 11 months later, she was back on the court.

“It inspires me and our team because she just brings so much energy to the team and like so much commitment and it makes us want to work so much harder,” teammate Harvest Day said.

“It’s incredible, it’s a testament to her hard work and her will and just her determination and I think for all of us that watched her go through that and knew she was here every day with her team and on top of that knew she was putting time in rehab it was just really cool and inspirational to watch,” Ravlin said.

