20-year-old arrested on multiple charges in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Members of the Rockford Police Gang Crime Unit have made an arrest after a warrant check on Thursday.

On Thursday, January 13, 2022 just after 10 a.m., Quavion Taylor, 20, Rockford was located inside a residence in the 900 block of 6th Avenue and taken into custody without incident.

Taylor had an outstanding warrant for unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. was arrested and charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, no valid FOID card and possession with intent to deliver.

Rockford Police Gang Detectives conducted a search warrant at the residence and finding a loaded firearm, over 300 grams of cannabis and money.

