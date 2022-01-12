Stopping COVID-19 through new air ventilators

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As COVID-19 rages on businesses and organizations attempt to fight the spread. One route being taken is the installation of new air ventilators. It’s called UV ventilation, the use of UV lights to purify and disinfect the air. Making sure the recycled air that runs back into the rooms is clean and free of viruses. To help ease the minds of churchgoers, Pastor Brent Dahlseng recently installed a new UV ventilation system at of Grace’s Lutheran Church in Loves Park.

“It’s just an added layer of protection is what it is, and it has helped a lot of people feel a little bit more at ease at Grace’s church,” said Dahlseng.

Allen Heating and Cooling is one Stateline company that does UV installations. Manager Tom Howe says there’s been an increase in demand for UV installs, not just for businesses but for homes too.

“As the air in your ducts passing by the light those things get zapped if you will and neutralize and they’re not able to replicate and get through the house and infect people,” said Howe.

Allen Heating and Cooling installed more than 250 UV light ventilation systems in 2021 with each systems costing around $1100 to install.

