Rollover vehicle at gas station in Pecatonica

The four door black sedan rolled over at the Mobile gas station. No injuries have been reported at this time.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 1:29 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PECATONICA, Ill. (WIFR) - An unusual traffic accident for small town Pecatonica has residents asking, “What happened?”

First responders are dispatched just after 1 p.m to the 100 block of E. 9th Street on Wednesday for reports of a vehicle roll over at the local gas station. The four door black sedan rolled over at the Mobile gas station. No injuries have been reported at this time.

Damages to area property are unknown(WIFR)

The story is developing and will be updated as information comes in.

