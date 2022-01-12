Advertisement

Rockford SBDC to host “How to start a food truck” webinar

The webinar is Thursday, Jan. 13, at 11 a.m. at rockfordsbdc.org.
By Annamarie Schutt
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Stateline offers up great food truck restaurants every summer. If you’re thinking about starting one of your own, there is the perfect webinar for you on Thursday.

The Illinois Small Business Development Center at Rockford Chamber (Rockford SBDC) is hosting a free webinar about the ins and outs of creating a successful food truck. KH Food Safety Consulting Owner Karen Hobbs will offer her expertise on every step of the process. She will open the floor to any questions as well.

“Our job is to grab their food service idea and put it on paper. So, they can understand how the business is going to flow, and then package that,” said Hobbs. “And help them and be their liaison to the regulatory agency.”

The webinar is open to anyone looking to open a business, or who already has one. Guests must register ahead of time at rockfordsbdc.org.

