2nd annual ‘Rockford Restaurant Week’ kicks off Jan. 24

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The City of Rockford and the Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau (RACVB) announced the dates for their 2nd annual Rockford Region Restaurant Week

The local restaurant showcase starts Monday, January 24 and goes through Sunday, January 30. The event highlights establishments offering their most delicious entrees, craft cocktails, and creative carry-out, delivery, and to-go packages for Stateline foodies. Specials include exclusive menu items, themed take-out options, limited-time promotions, and more.

“I cannot wait for our 2nd annual Rockford Region Restaurant Week,” says Mayor Tom McNamara. “We have some incredibly creative and dedicated restaurant owners who prepare exceptionally delicious food and drinks for all of us to enjoy. We are proud to partner with the RACVB on this promotion in gratitude to restaurant owners and workers - who were some of the hardest hit by the pandemic mitigations.”

Local restaurants, bars, coffee shops, and bakeries are encouraged to participate by providing unique deals and experiences for this year’s Restaurant Week and can submit their special deals and experiences by visiting GoRockford.com and completing the online form by January 19th.

The week has an added feature this year giving restaurant the opportunity to win an award as one of the Restaurant Week’s Bests, as voted on by the community. Winners will receive an award and will be included as a “Restaurant Week Best” on a billboard, TV, and social. Awards categories include:

Best Bite: The meal with the most flavorful bite.

Best Atmosphere and Vibes: A food establishment that showcases the best vibes through lighting, service, and overall experience.

Best Restaurant Week Package: The most creative deal, experience, or package.

Best Cocktail or Brew: The most creative and tasty beverage. This category includes coffee, cocktails, smoothies, beer, and other freshly served beverages.

Best for All: Your favorite food establishment that showcases a welcoming environment for all, defined as a venue that welcomes residents and visitors by creating a sense of belonging.

“We are thrilled to bring back our Rockford Region Restaurant Week to help promote our food & hospitality businesses and bring a fun event for our local foodies,” says John Groh, CEO of the Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau. “The upcoming Restaurant week will be a chance for our community and visitors to support local. We encourage all restaurants in Winnebago County to participate.”

