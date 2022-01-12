Advertisement

Rockford police investigate a Juvenile gunshot victim

(Storyblocks)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police respond to reports of a Juvenile being shot on Wednesday.

The story is developing in the 600 block of N. Horsman Street.

The Rockford Police Department shared the information in a tweet at about 5:30 p.m.

