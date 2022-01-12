NIU twins Anthony and Nick Markanich selected four spots apart in 2022 MLS Superdraft

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - 1-11-22 will go down in history for the Markanich family and their twins, Anthony and Nick. The duo were both drafted out of NIU in the 2022 MLS Superdraft with Anthony drafted 26th overall to the Colorado Rapids and Nick drafted 30th overall to FC Cincinnati.

The two, overcome with emotion on draft day.

“Without him (Nick) especially, I wouldn’t be here,” Anthony said.

“We were both really anxious throughout the whole draft, it was a long day, and hearing his name (Anthony) was a relief for the both of us,” Nick said.

Nick and Anthony’s mom, Wilma Markanich, always saw this day coming for her boys.

“I always knew because they always worked together to get into trouble that they’d work together to be the best that they can be,” Wilma said, “it’s amazing, it’s surreal, actually.”

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.