Mild Wednesday with rain/snow mix possible, some snow chances to follow

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Temperatures are nearly 30 degrees warmer than they were 24 hours ago on Tuesday. In fact, Rockford topped out at 40 degrees Tuesday night, thanks to strong southerly winds. The southerly flow will stick around for Wednesday but winds won’t be as strong. However, this will keep temperatures mild in the 30s areawide with a hit or miss rain or snow shower possible.

Temperatures skyrocketed over the last 24 hours, with Wednesday morning temperatures nearly 30° warmer. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

A clipper system is moving towards the Stateline Wednesday morning that’s trying to spawn off a rain/snow mix with potentially some freezing rain with it. While most of this moisture will stay north, some of that may reach the ground around here through the early afternoon. This will be on a very scattered basis and will occur if it overtakes the still somewhat dry air mass at the surface.

A chance for a rain/snow mix is possible in spots Wednesday morning, very light if anything falls. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The rest of Wednesday will remain quiet as our winds shift to come more out of the west. Highs Wednesday will top in the mid-to-upper 30s which is a good 8-10 degrees above normal for this time of the year. By tonight, some locales will see some patchy fog that may develop late and into Thursday morning but it doesn’t look to be anything widespread.

A cold front will come knocking for Thursday morning that could spawn off some scattered snow showers along with it. Impacts for this will be low but it will likely come right before the morning commute on Thursday. The latest model runs continue to trend towards showing more scattered snow showers rather than consistent snow. A dusting AT BEST could come from this Thursday morning. Highs Thursday otherwise will be in the lower 30s under cloudy skies.

The next system arrives Thursday morning with a small chance for light snow. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Then we turn our attention to Friday night’s weather maker. Over the last few runs of our computer forecast models, each trend continues to show the westerly trend of Friday night’s snow. That’s good news for us because that means less accumulating snow. Our current thoughts are that areas south and west of Rockford have the potential to see the highest snow totals Friday night into very early Saturday morning. Areas well into Iowa have the potential to see 6 inches or more of snowfall from this.

A third system brings a chance for more snow Friday afternoon into Saturday morning, with best chances of snow south and west. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The Stateline isn’t out of the woods with this, as many locales will see some snow from this. There’s still a lot of uncertainty on the track of the storm and that will give us a better idea of the exact timing and which communities exactly will see the heavier snow. Stay tuned but keep the Friday night to early Saturday morning period in the back of your minds, especially areas south and west.

Otherwise, we’ll quiet down during the weekend with temperatures remaining slightly below normal in the mid-to-upper 20s.

