Meridian School District 223 to see over $500,000 in grant funds

STILLMAN VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - Since the onset of COVID, District 223 has more than ever embraced the importance of technology in the classroom, which creates a great appreciation for funding allocated for updated educational tools.

Meridian CUSD 223 announces their recent approval for $536,250 in grant funding. The fund, generously offered by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), is meant to be used by school districts to accommodate students and staff with the necessary devices to aid in teaching during this time of increased technology reliance.

Meridian’s technology department will immediately begin allocating the funds to be used for purchasing new staff laptops and student Chromebooks. These new devices will replace computers that are either not in an ideal condition or sufficiently up to date. With these funds, and with the help of the technology department and staff, the district feels confident it will be able to rapidly increase the quality of devices as the necessary tools and resources to provide a quality education.

Director of Technology Nicolas Belmonte adds, “This would not have been possible without the tireless effort of my team who are constantly trying to improve upon the technology we are able to offer our students and staff. These funds will allow us to further increase our high standards and continue our mission to strive for excellence.”

