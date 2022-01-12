Goodwill’s New Accelerate Program Hopes to Gives Back

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Young adults with a criminal background hoping for a new start in life can get some help from Goodwill Industries of Northern Illinois.

The organization launched its new Accelerate Program. It provides free training and career opportunities to people recently involved in the legal system ages 18 to 24 in Winnebago, Boone, and Stephenson counites. They can get training in truck driving, forklift operation, or warehousing to prepare them for career opportunities with substantial pay. Goodwill has done studies that show employees with criminal backgrounds show an increased loyalty and reliability to the companies that hire them.

“We’re really understanding where a lot of our participants come from, the community they were raised in and understanding that these are barriers that they face,” Keyanna Washington Simpson, Accelerate Program Manager expresses.

“30 days of employment and a training program actually makes them 16 times more like to stay out of the system again,” states Trisha Welte, the Accelerate Program’s Employment Specialist.

For more information on the program or how to get involved, you can text or call at 815-408-1557.

