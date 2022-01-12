Advertisement

Goodwill’s New Accelerate Program Hopes to Gives Back

Goodwill hopes to help young adults with criminal backgrounds obtain promising career opportunities
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 9:38 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Young adults with a criminal background hoping for a new start in life can get some help from Goodwill Industries of Northern Illinois.

The organization launched its new Accelerate Program. It provides free training and career opportunities to people recently involved in the legal system ages 18 to 24 in Winnebago, Boone, and Stephenson counites. They can get training in truck driving, forklift operation, or warehousing to prepare them for career opportunities with substantial pay. Goodwill has done studies that show employees with criminal backgrounds show an increased loyalty and reliability to the companies that hire them.

“We’re really understanding where a lot of our participants come from, the community they were raised in and understanding that these are barriers that they face,” Keyanna Washington Simpson, Accelerate Program Manager expresses.

“30 days of employment and a training program actually makes them 16 times more like to stay out of the system again,” states Trisha Welte, the Accelerate Program’s Employment Specialist.

For more information on the program or how to get involved, you can text or call at 815-408-1557.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adrian D. Camacho, 25, of Rockford was arrested for indecent solicitation of a child over the...
25-year-old Rockford man arrested for grooming
Missing Wisconsin Man Found Dead
Missing Person Update: Justin Lampard found dead
Rebecca Villarreal's 3-year-old son, Emilio, was rushed to the hospital with an accidental...
Toddler hospitalized after eating cake pop made with cannabis
The investigation through the Boone County Sheriff's Office is ongoing.
17-year-old identified in fatal Boone County crash
ICU beds full, SwedishAmerican pushes for community support

Latest News

Friday snowfall potential
Ethan's Wednesday Morning Forecast -- 1/12/2022
Nick and Anthony Markanich
NIU twins Anthony and Nick Markanich selected four spots apart in 2022 MLS Superdraft
UV Light ventilation systems have been proven to kill viruses and bacteria that flow through...
UV air ventilators help fight COVID-19
UV Light ventilation systems have been proven to kill viruses and bacteria that flow through...
UV Ventilation