Fire hazards ramp up during the winter, experts say

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Half of all home heating fires happen from December to January, according to the National Fire Protection Association. Fire experts encourage residents to take safety precautions to prevent a disaster.

South Beloit Fire Chief, Gary Brown says to limit electrical output to one heater per home outlet and to keep anything that burns at least three feet away from a heat source to decrease the chance of an indoor fire.

Some other safety suggestions include substituting open-flame candles with battery operated candles. Chief Brown makes one surprising suggestion which is to close the bedroom door while residents sleep in case of a fire during night time hours. The door will block flames from entering the bedroom.

