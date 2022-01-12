Advertisement

Circuit clerk of Stephenson County resigns, selection committee formed to find replacement

After 13 years of service, Stephenson County Circuit Clerk Nathan Luy is retiring February 18,...
After 13 years of service, Stephenson County Circuit Clerk Nathan Luy is retiring February 18, 2022.(Stephenson County Circuit Court)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Chairman of the Stephenson County Board William Hadley announces that Circuit Clerk Nathan Luy is set to resign February 18, 2022.

Luy has held the position for 13 years, starting as an Administrative Assistant and in July 2015 he became the Circuit Clerk.

“Mr. Luy has been an asset to the County and will be greatly missed, ” officials wrote in a press release on Tuesday.

A team of professionals are tasked with finding the next Stephenson County Circuit Clerk. The selection board includes State Representative Andrew Chesney, Attorney David Shockey, Attorney Karla Niemann, Stephenson County Board Member Mark Diddens, Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Steven Stovall

Interested applicants for the position of Stephenson County Circuit Clerk need to be the same political party as the outgoing Republican office holder.

Anyone interested in this position can submit a letter of interest and a resume to Chairman William Hadley at 50 W. Douglas Street, Suite 1002, Freeport, IL 61032, or by email to: whadley@stephensoncountyil.gov.

The deadline to receive the required documents is 5 p.m. on Tuesday January 25, 2022. Interviews are tentatively scheduled for the week of Jan. 31 through Feb. 4. Interested applicants are also encouraged to familiarize themselves with all Illinois State Statutes applicable to the Office of the Circuit Clerk [705 ILCS 105/1 et seq.].

The salary for this position is $67,059 for 2022, $69,742 for 2023, and $72,531 for 2024 (County Board Resolution No. 20-02-2201).

The Office of the Circuit Clerk is an elected position and the candidate selected would be required to run for an unexpired term in June 2022 that term would end on November 30th of 2024.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Wisconsin Man Found Dead
Missing Person Update: Justin Lampard found dead
The investigation through the Boone County Sheriff's Office is ongoing.
17-year-old identified in fatal Boone County crash
Adrian D. Camacho, 25, of Rockford was arrested for indecent solicitation of a child over the...
25-year-old Rockford man arrested for grooming
Winnebago County Public Health Director, Dr. Sandra Martell was joined by Rockford Police Chief...
COVID positivity rates are the highest ever, 2 ICU beds left in the city of Rockford
Security footage released by the New York attorney general’s office shows a man who doused...
GRAPHIC: Video shows man on fire after police hit him with stun gun

Latest News

Two chances for snow show up in the forecast the rest of this week.
Mark's Tuesday Forecast -- 1/11/2022
No ICU beds 5pm pkg
No ICU beds 5pm pkg
No ICU beds left at UW Health SwedishAmerican Hospital.
Local hospital accommodates patients as ICU hits capacity
Illinois House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch hopes people look back at 2021 as a historic year...
Welch reflects on first year as Illinois House Speaker, goals for spring session