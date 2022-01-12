Circuit clerk of Stephenson County resigns, selection committee formed to find replacement

STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Chairman of the Stephenson County Board William Hadley announces that Circuit Clerk Nathan Luy is set to resign February 18, 2022.

Luy has held the position for 13 years, starting as an Administrative Assistant and in July 2015 he became the Circuit Clerk.

“Mr. Luy has been an asset to the County and will be greatly missed, ” officials wrote in a press release on Tuesday.

A team of professionals are tasked with finding the next Stephenson County Circuit Clerk. The selection board includes State Representative Andrew Chesney, Attorney David Shockey, Attorney Karla Niemann, Stephenson County Board Member Mark Diddens, Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Steven Stovall

Interested applicants for the position of Stephenson County Circuit Clerk need to be the same political party as the outgoing Republican office holder.

Anyone interested in this position can submit a letter of interest and a resume to Chairman William Hadley at 50 W. Douglas Street, Suite 1002, Freeport, IL 61032, or by email to: whadley@stephensoncountyil.gov.

The deadline to receive the required documents is 5 p.m. on Tuesday January 25, 2022. Interviews are tentatively scheduled for the week of Jan. 31 through Feb. 4. Interested applicants are also encouraged to familiarize themselves with all Illinois State Statutes applicable to the Office of the Circuit Clerk [705 ILCS 105/1 et seq.].

The salary for this position is $67,059 for 2022, $69,742 for 2023, and $72,531 for 2024 (County Board Resolution No. 20-02-2201).

The Office of the Circuit Clerk is an elected position and the candidate selected would be required to run for an unexpired term in June 2022 that term would end on November 30th of 2024.

