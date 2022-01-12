Brief thaw to continue Wednesday ahead of two late week snow chances

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For once, the Stateline was afforded the opportunity to thaw out Tuesday.

During the daytime hours, temperatures surged into the middle 30s, already making it the warmest day of 2022, but it was during the evening hours that saw the warming continue. The 39° official high at the Chicago-Rockford International Airport makes it the warmest reading here since December 27!

All signs point to the milder temperatures continuing into Wednesday, despite the fact that there’s little, if any sun expected. In fact, a brief sprinkle or snow flurry isn’t to be ruled out entirely during the daytime hours. Temperatures are likely to top out in the middle to upper 30s once again.

Clouds dominate Wednesday, and a sprinkle or flurry cannot be entirely ruled out. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

From there, our attention will shift to the first of two weather systems set to impact our area between now and the end of the week. A fast-moving disturbance is to spread light snow in our direction during the predawn hours of Thursday, likely arriving between 3:00 and 6:00am. Unfortunately, many forecast models keep snow in the area through the morning commute Thursday, which could make for somewhat tricky travel during that time.

Thankfully, accumulations are likely to be on the minor side, under an inch in most spots, so major difficulties are not foreseen.

Snow's to arrive very late Wednesday night or very early Thursday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Light snow may impact Thursday morning's commute. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Snow will be out of the area by mid to late morning Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Quiet times are then on the horizon through at least the daytime hours Friday, before the next, stronger system takes aim on the Midwest. Computer forecast projections, for days, have hinted at some potentially robust snows to come out of this system somewhere in the nation’s heartland, and that remains the case as of this article’s publishing.

Snow does remain a decent bet for the Stateline, primarily Friday night into very early Saturday. The one principle change, however, is the track the storm’s forecast to take. Computer models have advertised a rather solid shift westward in the forecast track, potentially sparing our immediate area of the heaviest snowfall. Such a track would make parts of Minnesota, Iowa, and Missouri the recipients of the more favorable snowfall totals.

With that said, it’s FAR too early to sound any all clears here! There’s still plenty of time between now and the storm’s arrival, and additional changes to the forecast track can very well occur! That’s why close attention remains warranted with this system, and you can be assured we’ll keep our eyes glued to any and every new piece of data that comes in.

There still appears to be a decent chance for snow on Friday night or early Saturday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The track of the storm appears to be shifting west a bit, which would lower the snow amounts here. Still, it's to be closely watched. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

