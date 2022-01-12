68th District State Representative Dave Vella To Run For Re-election

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In a press release Wednesday morning, State Representative Dave Vella, D-Rockford, has announced his candidacy for the 68th District House seat that he currently holds. November 8th, 2022 is set for the election date. The 68th District contains parts of Rockford, Love Park and Belvidere. Vella was elected to his first term in office in 2020. He came to office from the private sector in order to bring results to the people of the 68th district. “I am proud of what we have accomplished for our community in my first year in office”, Vella said, “Throughout this past year, I have worked to support our local economy and ensure that working families had the help they needed to make ends meet.”

“While we have made progress in improving the lives of residents, there is still more to do.” Vella said. “We need to better prepare our kids for jobs after high school, make our streets safer and most of all we need to get our people back to work. I look forward to continuing to work with residents to ensure that our voice is being heard in Springfield,” Vella goes on to state.

