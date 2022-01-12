Advertisement

68th District State Representative Dave Vella To Run For Re-election

After narrowly winning the last election over John Cabello, Vella hopes to keep his seat in upcoming election
State Representative Dave Vella
State Representative Dave Vella(State Representative Dave Vella Facebook Page)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In a press release Wednesday morning, State Representative Dave Vella, D-Rockford, has announced his candidacy for the 68th District House seat that he currently holds. November 8th, 2022 is set for the election date. The 68th District contains parts of Rockford, Love Park and Belvidere. Vella was elected to his first term in office in 2020. He came to office from the private sector in order to bring results to the people of the 68th district. “I am proud of what we have accomplished for our community in my first year in office”, Vella said, “Throughout this past year, I have worked to support our local economy and ensure that working families had the help they needed to make ends meet.”

“While we have made progress in improving the lives of residents, there is still more to do.” Vella said. “We need to better prepare our kids for jobs after high school, make our streets safer and most of all we need to get our people back to work. I look forward to continuing to work with residents to ensure that our voice is being heard in Springfield,” Vella goes on to state.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adrian D. Camacho, 25, of Rockford was arrested for indecent solicitation of a child over the...
25-year-old Rockford man arrested for grooming
Missing Wisconsin Man Found Dead
Missing Person Update: Justin Lampard found dead
Rebecca Villarreal's 3-year-old son, Emilio, was rushed to the hospital with an accidental...
Toddler hospitalized after eating cake pop made with cannabis
The investigation through the Boone County Sheriff's Office is ongoing.
17-year-old identified in fatal Boone County crash
ICU beds full, SwedishAmerican pushes for community support

Latest News

An Illinois teen has worked on website to let customers know when COVID tests are in stock
14-year-old From Chicago Creates Website for COVID Testing
Restaurant Week specials, carry-out and delivery options can be expected during the event.
2nd annual ‘Rockford Restaurant Week’ kicks off Jan. 24
Goodwill hopes to help young adults with criminal backgrounds obtain promising career...
Goodwill’s New Accelerate Program Hopes to Gives Back
Friday snowfall potential
Ethan's Wednesday Morning Forecast -- 1/12/2022