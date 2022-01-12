Advertisement

23-year-old man from Polo arrested for images of child sex abuse

Smith was arrested at his home in Polo, Ill on Wednesday after Illinois State Police searched...
Smith was arrested at his home in Polo, Ill on Wednesday after Illinois State Police searched the residence.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
POLO, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation have made an arrest in child pornography investigation on Wednesday.

Tristan C. Smith, 23, of Polo, is charged with for three counts of possession of child pornography, a Class 2 Felony.

On Jan. 12, 2022, ISP DCI Investigators, along with ISP District 1 Troopers, Homeland Security, Dixon Police Department, Ogle County Sheriff’s Office, and Polo Police Department, searched Smith’s residence in the 600 block of West Mason, Polo, following an investigation involving child pornography.

During the search, investigators found evidence supporting the Smith’s arrest. Police also recovered five weapons from the residence.

Smith is currently being held at the Ogle County Jail, pending a bond hearing. The investigation remains open and on-going. No further information has been released at this time.

