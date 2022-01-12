Advertisement

14-year-old From Chicago Creates Website for COVID Testing

An Illinois teen has worked on website to let customers know when COVID tests are in stock
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Finding at-home COVID tests have become a nearly impossible task. A 14-year-old from Chicago is trying to change that with a website he created.

14-year-old Eli Coustan built findacovidtest.org. He wrote a computer program that automatically searches retailers like CVS, Amazon, and more. This allows anyone across the country to find available tests for COVID as well as having them shipped directly to their home.

“It checks for example if there is an “add to cart” button on the page and if there is an add to cart button, it’ll send that to the server so the server can then tell the user if it’s in stock and that’s the key value add to this, because there’s a bunch of lists of at-home COVID tests you can buy what findacovidtest.org is list where you can buy them in stock,” Coustan explains.

The site also lists tests by price. If a particular test is sold out, you can sign up for text or email notifications for when it’s back in stock.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adrian D. Camacho, 25, of Rockford was arrested for indecent solicitation of a child over the...
25-year-old Rockford man arrested for grooming
Missing Wisconsin Man Found Dead
Missing Person Update: Justin Lampard found dead
Rebecca Villarreal's 3-year-old son, Emilio, was rushed to the hospital with an accidental...
Toddler hospitalized after eating cake pop made with cannabis
The investigation through the Boone County Sheriff's Office is ongoing.
17-year-old identified in fatal Boone County crash
ICU beds full, SwedishAmerican pushes for community support

Latest News

Restaurant Week specials, carry-out and delivery options can be expected during the event.
2nd annual ‘Rockford Restaurant Week’ kicks off Jan. 24
State Representative Dave Vella
68th District State Representative Dave Vella To Run For Re-election
Goodwill hopes to help young adults with criminal backgrounds obtain promising career...
Goodwill’s New Accelerate Program Hopes to Gives Back
Friday snowfall potential
Ethan's Wednesday Morning Forecast -- 1/12/2022