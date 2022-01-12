14-year-old From Chicago Creates Website for COVID Testing

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Finding at-home COVID tests have become a nearly impossible task. A 14-year-old from Chicago is trying to change that with a website he created.

14-year-old Eli Coustan built findacovidtest.org. He wrote a computer program that automatically searches retailers like CVS, Amazon, and more. This allows anyone across the country to find available tests for COVID as well as having them shipped directly to their home.

“It checks for example if there is an “add to cart” button on the page and if there is an add to cart button, it’ll send that to the server so the server can then tell the user if it’s in stock and that’s the key value add to this, because there’s a bunch of lists of at-home COVID tests you can buy what findacovidtest.org is list where you can buy them in stock,” Coustan explains.

The site also lists tests by price. If a particular test is sold out, you can sign up for text or email notifications for when it’s back in stock.

