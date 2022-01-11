What you need to know when you call 9-1-1 in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The City of Rockford and Winnebago County will be some of the first in Illinois to use a new feedback survey after a call to 9-1-1.

The service uses text messaging to contact some 911 callers and others that have recently reported or been involved in certain types of incidents.

Text messages are sent hours or sometimes a few days after a call for service and will ask citizens to take a quick survey about their experience with the 911 Center, allowing citizens to provide their own comments after receiving service.

“It is important for us to hear from the community about how we are doing, especially from those that have recently called 9-1-1,” says Todd Stockburger, Division Administrator of the Rockford 911 center. “This new product, called CueHit, will give me access to citizen feedback in near real time and provide insights into areas where we can improve the service we provide to the community. I anticipate it will also give me positive feedback to provide recognition to employees for a job well done.”

The provider, CueHit, was developed to give Public Safety the tools build relationships with citizens who utilize emergency systems. With initial trails running in New Jersey and Colorado, CueHit is rolling out to 9-1-1 Centers and Police Departments nationwide.

“Every citizen should be able to provide feedback to Public Safety the way they can to businesses today and the leaders of 9-1-1, Law Enforcement and Fire/EMS should be able to access that feedback and use it to improve service and the morale of their teams,” says Scott MacDonald, CEO of CueHit.

The software will be implemented mid-January at both the Rockford 911 Center and Winnebago County 911 Center.

It is important to note that these surveys should not be used to report any type of emergency or crime. As always, call 9-1-1 for any emergency or to report any criminal activity.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.