0 beds available in ICU, SwedishAmerican pushes for community support

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - UW Health’s SwedishAmerican Hospital is seeing a record number of hospitalizations. As of Tuesday morning, there are 0 ICU beds available at the hospital.

The hospital is caring for nearly 60% of the COVID-19 cases in the region, and healthcare providers in the hospital are asking for the community’s support to weather this ongoing surge of COVID-19 cases.

SwedishAmerican is asking the public to afollow the visitor restrictions at the hospital to slow the spread of the virus, according to Ann Gantzer, vice president, Patient Services, chief nursing officer, UW Health, Northern Illinois.

“We understand loved ones want to accompany patients for their appointments and procedures, but we have to do what is best for all patients and staff,” says Gantzer. “Staff are stretched thin, and this omicron variant is spreading fast, so we need to do everything we can to keep people safe.”

The restrictions for hospital visitors were reinstated in November 2021 to protect patients and staff from unnecessary exposure to COVID-19, amid an extremely contagious variant and staffing shortages. For those coming to UW Health locations, we ask that patients and visitors continue to be patient and respectful to staff working to care for our community.

The current visitor policy states no visitors are allowed for adult inpatients at SwedishAmerican Hospital with limited exceptions:

One healthcare decision maker or support person for those with disabilities who need a support person

One primary support person to accompany a patient having surgery, including a gastroenterology procedure or GI surgery, or cath lab procedure

One adult primary support person for labor and delivery care

Pediatric/NICU: Two primary support persons per patient, patient siblings or anyone under 18 will not be allowed

Limited visitors for end-of-life patients

Clinic appointments: One visitor to accompany an outpatient

Immediate Care Clinic: no visitors allowed

No exceptions will be allowed for patients who are experiencing or recently experienced COVID-19 or respiratory symptoms, such as a cough or shortness of breath.

Wearing a mask over the nose and mouth is required by all patients, staff and visitors at all times in all UW Health facilities.

“We need every hospital, every patient and every individual in our community to do their part in slowing the spread of COVID-19 so we can continue to care for some of the most vulnerable among us,” Gantzer said. “Get vaccinated, get your booster, wear a mask, wash your hands and physically distance when out in public spaces.”

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.