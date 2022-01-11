Advertisement

State Representative Tony McCombie launches re-election bid for Illinois House

State Representative Tony McCombie officially launched her re-election bid for the Illinois House. McCombie will run in the new 89th Illinois House District.(Rep. Tony McCombie)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Savanna, Ill. (WIFR) - State Representative Tony McCombie officially launched her re-election bid for the Illinois House on Tuesday.

McCombie will run in the new 89th Illinois House District, which consists of all or parts of Carroll, Jo Daviess, Ogle, Stephenson, Boone, Winnebago, and DeKalb counties.

While many issues face the state, McCombie cites education, job growth, ethics reform, restoring public safety and strong constituent service as her top priorities. “During my time in the House, I have challenged leaders in both parties to ensure Illinois taxpayers are protected and hard-working families in Illinois have safe neighborhoods, strong schools, economic opportunities and more freedom. Still there is more work to do to drive success for our region and achieve the ethics and state government reforms needed to promote growth and get Illinois back on track,” said McCombie, who is seeking the Republican party’s nomination in the June 28 Primary Election.

McCombie lives in Savana, Ill with her husband Curt, a volunteer fireman and lab technician at DuPont in Thomson, Ill. She is part of a close-knit and active family, and her time revolves around them and outdoor recreational activities. She currently serves as State Representative of the 71st Illinois House District after serving as mayor of Savanna, Ill. in Carroll County and on the Savanna City Council. She graduated from Western Illinois University.

“I look forward to introducing myself, listening and earning the support of all voters who crave a better direction for Illinois. I’m guided by conservative principles, common sense and am committed to delivering results,” continued McCombie.

