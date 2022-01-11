Rock River Valley Blood Center encourages mobile drive donations during COVID-19 surge

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Blood donations are a vital part of the healthcare system, and during times of crisis like the COVID-19 pandemic, donations are crucial.

A staffing shortage influenced the decision to close the RRVBC Perryville donation center this week. They will reopen on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.

In the meantime, RRVBC encourages donors to visit other locations and donate or find a mobile blood drive in their area.

