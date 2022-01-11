Advertisement

Rock River Valley Blood Center encourages mobile drive donations during COVID-19 surge

Courtesy: Rock River Valley Blood Center (Facebook)
Courtesy: Rock River Valley Blood Center (Facebook)(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Blood donations are a vital part of the healthcare system, and during times of crisis like the COVID-19 pandemic, donations are crucial.

A staffing shortage influenced the decision to close the RRVBC Perryville donation center this week. They will reopen on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.

In the meantime, RRVBC encourages donors to visit other locations and donate or find a mobile blood drive in their area.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver of the Hyundai, David A. Walker, 18, of Malta, Ill. was charged with violating...
Illinois State Police trooper squad car hit in Winnebago County
Freeport city officials say Freeport Fire Department Chief Brad Liggett has passed away...
Freeport Fire Chief Brad Liggett passes away
missing man
Family asks for help finding missing man
Two killed, two injured in crash

Latest News

We're watching for the possibility of snow arriving later this week.
Mark's Monday Forecast -- 1/10/2022
Only two Intensive Care Unit beds are available in Rockford
Winnebago County sees COVID-19 Increase
RPS Receives 41-Page Data Request
No plans for district wide shutdowns, says RPS 205
Several community groups spoke with Illinois state lawmakers Monday about the impact grants had...
R3 grant recipients tell Illinois lawmakers about success, challenges