Missing Person Update: Justin Lampard found dead

GENOA, WI. (WIFR) - Missing 33-year-old Justin Lampard was found dead north of Genoa, Wisconsin. The sheriff’s office reports they were able to find him after a drone captured footage of footprints. At the moment, police say there is no indication of foul play.

It was reported that Lampard was last seen around 3 in the morning on Tuesday. His family stated that he was in South Beloit earlier in the day, but was last seen in Genoa.

An investigation into the cause of Lampard’s death is still ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.