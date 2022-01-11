Advertisement

Missing Person Update: Justin Lampard found dead

Reported missing, Justin Lampard was found dead after being last seen in Genoa
Missing Wisconsin Man Found Dead
Missing Wisconsin Man Found Dead(Justin Lampard's Family)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 7:59 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GENOA, WI. (WIFR) - Missing 33-year-old Justin Lampard was found dead north of Genoa, Wisconsin. The sheriff’s office reports they were able to find him after a drone captured footage of footprints. At the moment, police say there is no indication of foul play.

It was reported that Lampard was last seen around 3 in the morning on Tuesday. His family stated that he was in South Beloit earlier in the day, but was last seen in Genoa.

An investigation into the cause of Lampard’s death is still ongoing.

