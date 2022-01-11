Local hospital accommodates patients as ICU hits capacity

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One local hospital is out of intensive care unit beds filing to capacity Tuesday morning creating a backlog of patients in the emergency room and adding more stress on doctors, nurses and those who are sick.

As of Tuesday, the positivity rate in Winnebago County exceeds 24%. All of UW Health SwedishAmerican hospital’s 30 intensive care unit beds are full. More than half of them taken by COVID-19 patients, forcing the health system to tighten its COVID-19 guidelines.

“We have to work really hard, every hour, every interaction to keep both patients safe, families safe by not having them in here and our staff safe,” said Ann Gantzer, UW Health Northern Illinois Vice President.

UW Health workers in Rockford are under siege by COVID-19 with patient loads reaching record levels.

“For the first time had all 30 of our ICU beds with patients who are on ventilators that’s a first in our history,” Gantzer said.

Even staff members are testing positive at an alarming rate according to Gantzer.

“Previously, that hasn’t really been anything that was a problem for us, it was a minor concern, it’s turning into a major concern as our staff are getting sick now,” Gantzer said.

Medical systems and health departments across the region say all of us must make a commitment to help stop the spread.

“I’m vaccinated and boosted and so are most of the people in my family so I feel pretty safe for my own self but obviously it’s scary for any friends, family, neighbors that could not be in that case or could get really sick,” said Braxton Brown who was exposed to COVID.

But, health leaders assure patients that they will work to give the best quality of care, no matter how high caseloads climb.

“It’s a domino effect here, one little thing definitely impacts the next, which impacts the next, which impacts the next, so it’s a back up, they have an accident they’ll still come here, they still get great care, they just don’t get it in the physical location that we’re usually used to,” Gantzer said.

Gantzer says UW Health received 64 additional staff members from the state to help the hospital keep up with the caseload.

Winnebago County Health Department Public Administrator Dr. Sandra Martell said in a statement, “The community needs to understand how fragile and tenuous the system is and work to help decrease the need for hospital care.”

